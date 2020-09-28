Boao Economic Forum for Asia opens new office in Hainan's Haikou

HAIKOU, September 28. /TASS/. The Boao Economic Forum for Asia's Secretariat has opened a new office in Haikou, the capital of Hainan. The changes in the structure of the organization were announced by the press service of this big international platform, which contributes to the strengthening of free trade and enhancing multilateral international partnerships in business.

"Thus, now the forum's secretariat has two offices. One is located in Beijing, the other one — in Haikou," a representative of the organizing committee of the forum told TASS correspondent.

The new structure "will enhance coordination between the secretariat and Hainan" and "will be of great importance for the annual events" in the small town of Boao on the east coast of the island, according to a statement on organization's website. It is assumed that such an expansion, which indicates a shift in one of the forun's major structures to the south, amid a pandemic "will be able to more effectively stimulate the cooperation of Hainan's free trade port with Asian countries."

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Boao Economic Forum for Asia, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who speake at the opening ceremony of the Hainan office via videoconference, the establishment of the Haikou office is an important event, since Hainan "is at a stage when favorable opportunities of historical significance have arisen for its development."

Representatives of diplomatic circles from several countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Pakistan, Thailand and Japan, sent their representatives to Hainan to participate in an event dedicated to the official opening of the new structure. "We have taken another step towards integration and promotion of free trade in Asia. For the common development of both the Asian region and the whole world," said the Boao Economic Forum for Asia Secretary General Li Baodong.

About the forum's history

Boao Forum for Asia, dubbed the Davos of the East, is a big platform for signing important agreements and international coordination between business and political elites. The forum has been held since 2001, usually in spring, following China's main annual political event — the two sessions, where the Chinese authorities shape up the country's national strategy.

The government pays special attention to the forum as it facilitates China's international contracts, settles diplomatic agenda, promotes China's image and the concept of "Community of Common Destiny" globally. This regular forum "has become an important bridge connecting China with the outside world".

The Boao Forum bacame the center of global attention in April, 2018, when China's President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the forum, the Chinese leader for the first time announced a number of important national policy highlights regarding the new market reforms, structural changes and boosting China's openness.