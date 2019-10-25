Russia, Belarus to develop joint electronic warfare, air defense systems

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus will continue developing joint electronic warfare and air defense systems, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministries’ joint board meeting on Friday.

"Today’s meeting has passed resolutions on measures to provide for the development of the joint military systems, in particular, the integrated electronic warfare system and the single regional air defense system of Russia and Belarus," he said.

This year, Russia and Belarus held special drills, during which the troops practiced new forms and methods of conducting electronic warfare, the defense minister said.

"We are planning to hold such events annually and draw Belarusian counterparts in inter-agency training in radio and radio-technical control," Shoigu said.