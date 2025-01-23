Russian tech firm delivers over 6,000 mine detectors to special military operation area

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Explomet Experimental and Production Design Bureau has delivered more than 6,000 Alfamarin-5000 highly sensitive tactical mine detectors to Russian troops in the special military operation area for mine clearance and humanitarian demining, Explomet Director General Aleksey Fominykh said on Thursday.

"As of now, our company has produced and delivered more than 6,000 Alfamarin mine detectors to the front. Now they are operational at the frontline. The mine detector is among the world’s best in terms of its performance in detecting mines with the minimum amount of metal, i.e. actually fully plastic explosives," the Explomet chief said at a roundtable discussion hosted by TASS on economic recovery on the liberated territories and humanitarian demining.

The Alfamarin-5000 mine detector weighs just 1.3 kg, is waterproof and is capable of operating in a completely submerged position as army engineers frequently face the tasks of clearing river crossings of mines to enable troops and equipment to surmount water obstacles and cross the coastline, he specified.