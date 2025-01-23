Hungary has contingency plan if TurkStream gas pipeline goes offline

BUDAPEST, January 23. /TASS/. The government of Hungary has a contingency plan if the TurkStream gas pipeline becomes inoperable, Head of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said at a briefing.

Gulyas was asked about the TurkStream because of Ukraine's recent attack on the compressor plant in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory that facilitates gas flows to this pipeline.

"We have action plans for crisis situations. Gas deliveries to Hungary will be secured, but it will probably cost much more," he said. Gulyas did not go into detail about the plan.