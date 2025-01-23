Israeli troops open fire ‘against threats’ in Gaza without violating truce — IDF

TEL AVIV, January 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has fired warning shots in the Gaza Strip "against threats posed" several times without violating the ceasefire agreement, the army press service said.

"Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. In several areas in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified suspects approaching them and fired warning shots toward the suspects, who then retreated," the press service said in a statement.

Additionally, according to the press service, in southern Gaza, a number of armed individuals were identified "moving suspiciously" near IDF troops, and Israeli units fired warning shots. The Israeli army press service added that Israeli forces "identified an armed individual operating within a structure in Rafah, posing a threat to the troops located in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. The troops fired toward the suspect in order to remove the threat."

The IDF stressed that, in its opinion, these actions do not contradict the ceasefire agreement in the embattled enclave.

"The IDF is fully committed to implementing the terms of the agreement to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take all necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the army press service emphasized.

"The IDF calls on Gazan residents to follow IDF instructions and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area," the press service concluded.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that through mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian radical organization Hamas agreed on the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

The agreement came into effect on January 19. On the same day, three Israeli women, Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31), were returned home.