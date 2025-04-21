DONETSK, April 21. /TASS/. Ukraine took advantage of the Easter truce to facilitate the realization of its own tasks aimed at strikes on Russian territory and "patching holes" along the front line, advisor to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky told TASS.

"The Easter ceasefire turned out to be yet another opportunity for the [Vladimir] Zelensky regime to simplify the realization of its tasks. The enemy was striking at our territory both on the battlefront and beyond it, trying to hastily patch up the holes along the front line. Everything worked as usual, including artillery, various caliber drones, and mortars," Kimakovsky said.

The Ukrainian armed forces were shooting along the entire line of engagement, the advisor added.

He emphasized that yet another breakdown of the ceasefire has demonstrated Kiev's complete lack of commitment and inability to control its own army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter ceasefire on April 19 during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. The Russian leader emphasized that the ceasefire would run from 6 p.m. on April 19 (3 p.m. GMT) to 12 a.m. on April 21 and urged the Ukrainian side to follow suit. As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on April 20, the Russian leader gave no orders on extending the Easter truce.

The Russian Defense Ministry has recorded 4,900 violations of the Easter truce by the Ukrainian army. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces continued the special military operation after the ceasefire expired.