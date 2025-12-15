MADRID, December 15. /TASS/. By speaking about Moscow’s alleged plans to attack a NATO country, the European Union is attempting to demonize Russia to justify its arms race, Spain’s Publico newspaper wrote.

In its opinion, Vladimir Zelensky "realizes that Ukraine may lose up to one fifth of its territory and is trying to prevent a peace agreement on such terms" in an attempt to cling to power.

"Brussels, which [US President] Donald Trump does not take into account, has adopted a victim mentality in the face of the US, and has been seeking to demonize Russia instead of searching for channels for dialogue with the Kremlin," the newspaper wrote. "Led by Germany and France, the European Union has been trying to promote its fragile team spirit, prioritizing Europe as a military power over Europe as a welfare state."

The newspaper wrote that "Europe has resorted to demonizing Russia," fuelling claims of Russia’s plans to attack a NATO country to justify "the arms race in Europe." To that end, European politicians need an external threat, because otherwise their voters would have never approved this policy.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia’s state doctrines indicate plans for an attack on NATO as "utter nonsense."