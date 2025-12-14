BRATISLAVA, December 14. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has described Ukraine as a "black hole" that is swallowing billions of euros and undermining the future of the European Union.

"Ukraine is a black hole that is swallowing billions of euros, rational economic thinking, and the sustainable future of the European Union," Fico wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the country).

In a video also posted on his page, the prime minister reiterated his opposition to EU funding for Ukraine’s military needs. "If you say [at meetings of EU leaders] that you don’t want to give money for weapons, then you become the bad guy, because [there is an opinion] about the obligation to provide money for weapons," Fico said.

According to him, the European Union is currently in crisis.