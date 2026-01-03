Maduro, wife taken out of Venezuela by copter, brought to New York by ship — Trump

NEW YORK, January 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will be taken to New York to be charged in court, US President Donald Trump said.

"They'll be heading to New York. You know, they were indicted in New York. They will be taken to a ship first and then they will be on a ship. The helicopters took them out, and they went by helicopter in a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Trump, Maduro lived "in a house that was more like a fortress than a house. It had steel doors."