{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US strikes on Venezuela

Maduro, wife taken out of Venezuela by copter, brought to New York by ship — Trump

According to the US leader, Maduro lived "in a house that was more like a fortress than a house"
US President Donald Trump AP Photo/Alex Brandon
US President Donald Trump
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

NEW YORK, January 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will be taken to New York to be charged in court, US President Donald Trump said.

"They'll be heading to New York. You know, they were indicted in New York. They will be taken to a ship first and then they will be on a ship. The helicopters took them out, and they went by helicopter in a nice flight. I'm sure they loved it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

According to Trump, Maduro lived "in a house that was more like a fortress than a house. It had steel doors."

US strikes on Venezuela
France says US actions in Venezuela contradict international law
Jean-Noel Barro criticized Venezuelan president’s policies, but said that Paris stands for respect for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people, "whose voice should prevail"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Bondarnoye community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukraine’s Su-27 fighter jet
In addition, Russian air defenses downed a smart bomb and 250 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Russia’s missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov takes to sea for trials after heavy upgrade
As the source specified, the first stage of testing will take place in the White Sea
Read more
Pro-Palestine activists smash up factory in UK over weapons supplies to Israel
The activists also left graffiti that said "There’s only one way this ends"
Read more
Battlegroup West destroyed 46 heavy quadcopters — spokesman
Battlegroup servicemen also destroyed twelve unmanned surface vehicles
Read more
Rubio confirms US does not consider Maduro president of Venezuela after removal
"He is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States," reads the message, which was originally published on July 27
Read more
Russia's retaliatory measures to create operational problems for Euroclear — FT
According to the report, Euroclear has hired 200 additional employees to handle frozen Russian assets on a permanent basis
Read more
Maduro, wife taken out of Venezuela by copter, brought to New York by ship — Trump
According to the US leader, Maduro lived "in a house that was more like a fortress than a house"
Read more
Professor Jeffrey Sachs is right: Ukraine risks losing Odessa, says Duma member
According to Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Ukraine is losing ground every day
Read more
TASS publishes footage from scene of Ukrainian attack on hotel, cafe in Khorly
Footage from the tragedy’s aftermath has been released by the agency, depicting the extent of the destruction
Read more
Air defenses intercept 22 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, Azov Sea overnight
Twelve of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Situation in Venezuela of serious concern to Caribbean Community
CARICOM is actively monitoring the situation, the leaders of the Caribbean Community said
Read more
Some radicals in US seek to drag Washington into war in Taiwan Strait — Chinese envoy
"History will prove that the more the American side indulges with separatist forces that advocate ‘Taiwan’s independence’ in their provocations, the more bitter fruits it will have to reap," Zhang Hanhui stressed
Read more
NATO’s activity at borders of Russia, Belarus fraught with direct military clash — envoy
This situation persists because many in Europe exploit the false factor of the Russian threat to consolidate the NATO/EU ranks around the continued military support for Ukraine, Head of the Russian delegation at talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova said
Read more
Head of Russian delegation in Vienna talks about obscenity of Europeans at OSCE site
Head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Yulia Zhdanova also noted that "there is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans"
Read more
Russian Su-34 bomber strikes Ukrainian manpower, equipment by glide bombs
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance about the target destruction, the crew safely returned to its airfield of departure, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukraine’s terrorist attacks against Russia could be seen as ‘suicide’ for Kiev — Ritter
Commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces' attempt to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin's state residence, Former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector suggested that the CIA may have been involved in the operation
Read more
Ukraine to face inevitable retaliation for attack on Kherson Region — Medvedev
In his view, Banderites must be eliminated wherever they are, be it Ukraine or Europe
Read more
France says US actions in Venezuela contradict international law
Jean-Noel Barro criticized Venezuelan president’s policies, but said that Paris stands for respect for the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people, "whose voice should prevail"
Read more
Russia to provide decoded data from Ukrainian drone to US — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, Russian intelligence officers examining the navigation system of one of the Ukrainian drones shot down during the attack managed to extract the file containing flight plan data
Read more
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Read more
Dmitriev calls Europeans 'poor' after von der Leyen’s promise
"President of the European Commission promises to work even harder on Western civilization’s suicide in 2026," Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
US destroys Venezuelan airfields, where F-16s stationed — expert
Both the air and sea logistics of Venezuela are currently virtually paralyzed, both military and civilian, Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
The ones 'doubting' victims in Ukrainian drone attack in Khorly have no conscience
"If there are doubts, these are only in respect of clean habits of the doubters," Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Putin believes rumors of his 'palace' were used in scheme to brainwash Russians
Putin says the palace he allegedly owns doesn’t belong to him or his relatives
Read more
Venezuela ready to discuss fight against drug trade, investments with the US — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro pointed out that US allegations against Caracas regarding insufficient struggle against production of drugs are groundless
Read more
Russia urges to clarify situation with capture of Maduro and his wife
"Such actions, if they actually took place, constitute an unacceptable encroachment on the sovereignty of an independent state, respect for which is a key principle of international law," the Foreign Ministry said
Read more
EU’s decision on loan to Ukraine deals major blow to Zelensky, allies — newspaper
From a technical standpoint, this is a relief, but politically it is a defeat for Zelensky and his European allies, who promised to make Moscow pay, but in reality, settled for a compromise
Read more
National defense system guarantees territorial integrity — Maduro
President Nicolas Maduro stressed that the authorities of Venezuela have all the required resources and mechanisms to protect the country’s sovereignty
Read more
Oil tanker heading to Venezuela changes course after US strikes — WSJ
Four more tankers bound for the Bolivarian Republic anchored
Read more
Russian forces repel two Ukrainian breakthrough attacks near Kupyansk over past day
A unit of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by a formation of the 92nd assault brigade and 15th National Guard brigade in the area of Palamarevka and Blagodatovka
Read more
US actions in Venezuela deprive of arguments against Russia — head of Munich Conference
"If the United States is now intervening in the situation in Venezuela without a UN mandate, then the argument that Russia could in no way interfere in the situation in Ukraine without convening the UN Security Council is losing its political and international legal significance," Wolfgang Ischinger noted
Read more
Death toll from Ukraine’s drone attack on village of Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 28
More than 100 people were in the cafe at the time of the attack, Governor Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Britain uninvolved in operation to overthrow Maduro — PM
"I always say and believe we should all uphold international law," Keir Starmer stated
Read more
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Read more
Russian says warning systems failed during US strikes on Caracas
According to Ivan Pavlov, there is still silence on television
Read more
Burglars in Germany stole valuables worth 100 mln euros from Sparkasse Bank — Bild
Initially, the theft was estimated at approximately 30 million euros
Read more
Trump says US ready to come to rescue of ‘peaceful protesters’ in Iran
"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," the US president said
Read more
UAE completes withdrawal of troops from Yemen — Defense Ministry
"The process has been conducted in a manner that ensured the safety of all personnel and carried out in coordination with all relevant partners," the ministry added
Read more
Trump’s statements against Iran equate to incitement to violence — Iran’s envoy to UN
Amir Saeed Iravani called for condemnation and the assessment of the "reckless and provocative statements by the US President regarding Iran as a serious violation of the principles of the UN Charter"
Read more
Attempts continue to expand Ukraine conflict to entire Europe — newspaper
Selvi believes that the forces supporting Ukraine are plotting to set Turkey and Russia against each other
Read more
UN body calls for prompt investigation into attack on civilians in Kherson Region
"We are alarmed by reports of an attack on New Year’s Eve in Khorly, Kherson region, resulting in civilian casualties, including children, which raises questions about compliance with international humanitarian law," the OHCHR said
Read more
Supreme leader’s advisor issues tough warning to anyone threatening Iran’s security
"Every hand of intervention that approaches Iranian security with excuses will be cut off with a regrettable response before it arrives," Ali Shamkhani wrote in an X post
Read more
Russian forces eliminated 147 French mercenaries in Ukraine, Defense Ministry says
Overall, the Russian forces eliminated 5,962 foreign mercenaries, most of them from Poland
Read more
US undermining peace, stability by selling arms to Taiwan — China's ambassador to Russia
Zhang Hanhui stressed that "the Chinese side strongly objects to and condemns these actions" and has already "made a serious protest to the American side"
Read more
Number of people hospitalized to Crimea after Kiev’s attack on Kherson Region rises to 14
Two patients are in severe condition, Crimea’s Health Ministry reported
Read more
Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack
Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov emphasized that "concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation"
Read more
Guterres deeply alarmed by Maduro's capture, calls for respect for international law
The UN Secretary General called on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law
Read more
Wealth of richest Russians rises by almost $24 bln in 2025 — Bloomberg
Alisher Usmanov, shareholder of Russia’s largest iron ore producer Metalloinvest, amassed $6.04 bln, with his fortune climbing to $19.3 bln
Read more
British destroyer may have violated Russian border for reconnaissance — expert
Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet, acting in cooperation with the border guard force of the federal security service FSB, stopped a violation of the state border by the destroyer HMS Defender off Crimea's Cape Fiolent
Read more
Dmitriev asks whether Western media cover tragedy in Kherson Region
Kirill Dmitriev wrote this on the X, making a repost of a blogger that wrote about the terrorist attack in Khorly
Read more
Venezuela's attorney general accuses US of capturing Maduro
Tarek William Saab called on Venezuelan citizens to take to the streets to demand that the US "show as soon as possible that Maduro is alive" and release him
Read more
Europe’s LNG imports hit record 142 bln cubic meters in 2025
In December, LNG imports also hit a record 12.7 billion cubic meters
Read more
Kiev forces lost 180 servicemen over past day in Battlegroup North responsibility zone
Servicemen from units, including unmanned systems, destroyed 14 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, two field artillery pieces, and three warehouses of Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Sumy Region
The enemy tried to counterattack near the settlement of Grabovskoye
Read more
United States grossly violate UN Charter — Venezuelan Embassy in Russia
The embassy emphasized that such actions "pose a threat to international peace and stability, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, and place the lives of millions of people at serious risk"
Read more
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Read more
Strikes on Venezuela could trigger spike in oil prices to $70-80 per barrel — expert
The price of March Brent crude futures stood at $60.8 per barrel at the close of trading on January 1 on London’s ICE exchange
Read more
Saudi Arabia carries out strikes on airport in Yemeni city of Seiyun — TV
Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Salah Al-Aqel confirmed the attacks
Read more
Maduro signs decree on state of emergency in Venezuela in wake of US attack
The Venezuelan government has also said that the country’s armed forces "have been deployed to ensure sovereignty and peace"
Read more
FACTBOX: Cities awarded Russia’s New Year’s capital title
TASS has prepared this factbox on the project dubbed The New Year’s Capital of Russia
Read more
Ukrainian intel chief appointed as head of Zelensky’s office
Meanwhile, Foreign Intelligence Service Chief Oleg Ivashchenko has been relieved from his post and appointed in Kirill Budanov’s stead
Read more
Venezuela requests emergency UN Security Council meeting over US aggression
"No cowardly attack can withstand the strength of this people, who will emerge victorious," Bolivarian Republic Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Czech parliament Speaker may face resignation due to his critical statements on Ukraine
The parliamentary liberal opposition parties intend to submit to the Chamber of Deputies the question of stripping Okamura of his post as head of the lower house of the republic's highest legislative body
Read more
Indian forces block movement of Chinese troops near Pangong Lake
Sources said that there had been no physical skirmishes
Read more
US to allocate $500 mln for military bases in Poland
Warsaw plans to spend $250 mln on US military facilities in Poland annually until 2035
Read more
Ukrainian intel chief says he accepts Zelensky’s offer to lead his office
Dmitry Litvin, Vladimir Zelensky’s communications adviser, said earlier that formal procedures regarding Kirill Budanov’s appointment had already begun
Read more
Kallas wants EU to enter into a war with Russia and China — Dmitriev
When you hear EU, just think Ursula & Kaja — that tells you everything you need to know," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy wrote on the X social network
Read more
Netherlands set course for militarization in 2025 — Russian Ambassador
The case in point is not only the sharp rise in defense spending but also the systemic integration of the country with strategic and operational planning of NATO, Russian Ambassador to the kingdom Vladimir Tarabrin said
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns US armed aggression against Venezuela
The ministry emphasized that, under the current circumstances, "it is crucial, above all, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue"
Read more
China to give firm response to provocations in Taiwan Strait — envoy
“From December 29, 2025, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China began the exercise Justice Mission 2025,” Zhang Hanhui said
Read more
Photos, videos point to firework sparkers as cause of fire in Crans-Montana
According to the newspaper, photos and videos show several people hold large champagne bottles over their heads, with firework sparkers attached to them, sparks reached ceiling at a certain point of time and sound-proof acoustic panels caught fire
Read more
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
Read more
UN chief concerned about rising toll on civilians in Ukraine conflict — spokesperson
According to the spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief "reiterates the importance of a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions"
Read more
Zelensky, in impotent rage, decided to take it out on civilians — Russian MFA
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act
Read more
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, Admiral Nakhimov cruiser to be rejoin Navy 2024
The Admiral Kuznetsov has been undergoing repairs and upgrade at the 35th Shipyard (a branch of the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) since 2017
Read more
US interference in Iran’s affairs may destabilize entire region — security official
US President Donald Trump wrote earlier on January 2 on his Truth Social media platform that "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue"
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 200 servicemen due to actions of Battlegroup South
Unmanned systems troops in the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovsk, and Slavyansk directions destroyed 36 dugouts and shelters
Read more
British, EU intelligence behind attack on Kherson Region — Akhmat commandoes' chief says
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov noted that Ukraine is reporting to US President Donald Trump its readiness to sign a peace agreement, while simultaneously taking actions that provoke the Russian side to retaliate
Read more
Lull in Caracas after US strikes — CNN
State channels broadcast a Defense Ministry message urging them to remain calm
Read more
Battlegroup East destroyed 8 UAV control centers of Kiev forces in one day
The group's units defeated the manpower and equipment of a mechanized assault brigade and two assault regiments in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Petrovka, Staroukrainskoye, Bratskoye, and Ternovatoye
Read more
Aggression condemnation, fallout: global reaction to US operation in Venezuela
In the statements of the leaders and foreign ministries of several countries, Washington's action is characterized as aggression and an attempt to change power in the country
Read more
Ukraine under Zelensky has no right to exist as a state — Medvedchuk
The leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that "the Ukrainian people should determine their future"
Read more
Russian troops liberate nine communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Kiev forces lost over 430 servicemen in Battlegroup Center zone of responsibility
Combined arms units and unmanned systems destroyed eight combat armored vehicles, eight vehicles, and two field artillery pieces
Read more
First day of 2026 was coldest in Russia’s Siberia
The temperature reached minus 53.1 degrees Celsius at the Iema weather station in the Sakha Region
Read more
Helicopter crashes in Arizona mountains — TV
There were four people on board, their conditions are not yet known
Read more
First list of those killed by Kiev’s drone strike on seaside cafe published
Identification of all other victims will be possible only after a special genetic examination
Read more
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Read more
Belarusian Foreign Minister voices support for Venezuelan counterpart in phone call
For his part, Ivan Gil Pinto briefed the Belarusian side on US military strikes against a number of military and civilian facilities in Venezuela, as well as on the current situation in the country
Read more
Russia's Avtovaz to bring Lada back to markets in Middle East, Asia, Latin America
Earlier, Maxim Sokolov announced the company’s plans to boost auto exports to 100,000 cars per year starting next decade
Read more
The Hague's policy of supporting Kiev leads to its deep involvement in conflict — diplomat
Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, added that The Hague prefers to ignore the obvious consequences of this policy, including the prolongation of hostilities and the ever-increasing loss of life
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Venezuela’s capital
US forces attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
Read more
Air defenses intercept 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
Twenty of them were destroyed in the Samara Region
Read more
Ukraine’s elite drone unit could be behind terror attack on Kherson Region — governor
According to operational reconnaissance data, the Kiev regime deployed Birds of Madyar militants to the right bank of the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Taiwan issue is a red line in China-US relations — Chinese Ambassador to Russia
"The Taiwan issue is the core of China's key interests", Zhang Hanhui stated
Read more
Ukraine is playing Russian roulette by attacking Putin's residence — magazine
Valeurs Actuelles notes the complete lack of response from Kiev's European allies
Read more
Turkey continues to be top supplier of tangerines to Russian market
Top suppliers of tangerines to Russia also include South Africa, China, Egypt, and Morocco
Read more
Ukraine lost about twenty fighter jets in 2025
Kiev also lost at least eight Su-27 and ten MiG-29 airplanes over the last year
Read more