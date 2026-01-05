Trump says US now effectively runs Venezuela

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the US is now effectively ruling Venezuela.

"We're dealing with the people who just got sworn in. And don't ask me who's in charge [of the country], because I'll give you an answer, and it'll be very controversial," Trump told reporters. In response to a follow-up question, the US leader said: "We're in charge [of Venezuela]." He explained that he had not personally been in contact with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is acting as head of state, but noted that "she is cooperating" with the US.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said that the US had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency has been declared in the country. US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country had launched large-scale strikes on Venezuela. According to him, Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.