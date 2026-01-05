Xi Jinping urges Ireland to promote development of China-EU relations

BEIJING, January 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Dublin to play a constructive role in ensuring the stable development of relations between China and the European Union during Ireland's upcoming EU presidency.

"Ireland will assume the EU presidency in the second half of the year, and I hope it will play a constructive role in the healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations," Xi Jinping emphasized during his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. He noted that Beijing and Brussels should maintain a partnership approach, view relations in the long term, and resolve disagreements "objectively and rationally."

In turn, Martin stated that maintaining stable relations between Europe and China is crucial. According to him, the Irish side is ready to contribute to the positive dynamics on this track.

The talks took place in Beijing as part of the official visit of the head of the Irish government, which will last until January 8th.