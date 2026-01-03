Guterres deeply alarmed by Maduro's capture, calls for respect for international law

UN, January 3. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the dramatic escalation of the situation in Venezuela, which culminated in the US military operation and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, official representative of the secretary general Stephane Dujarric.

"These developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He’s deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," he said.

The secretary general called on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.