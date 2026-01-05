China backs emergency UN Security Council meeting on US operation in Venezuela

BEIJING, January 5. /TASS/. Beijing calls for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the US actions in Venezuela, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"China supports the convening of an emergency UN Security Council meeting in response to military strikes carried out by the United States against Venezuela. We believe the Security Council should play its proper role in line with its responsibilities," he said at a briefing.

The diplomat also commented on US President Donald Trump’s warnings directed at Colombia and Cuba, saying that China firmly supports the status of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace and opposes any threats or use of force against countries in the region.

Lin Jian added that countries have the full right to choose their own partners for cooperation and external powers should not interfere in their internal affairs under any pretext.