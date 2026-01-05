Venezuela's acting president could face something 'worse than Maduro' — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez could face a situation worse than that of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was kidnapped during a US operation, President Donald Trump said.

Reporters asked the US leader to clarify his statement that if Rodriguez's actions do not satisfy the US, her fate will be similar to Maduro's, or worse.

"I don't have to tell you. I just say that she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro," Trump emphasized.

Earlier, Rodriguez said in a statement that achieving balanced and respectful relations with the US was a priority and proposed that Washington work on a joint agenda.