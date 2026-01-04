Starlink to provide Venezuela with free communication services for one month

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. The global satellite communication system Starlink will provide Venezuela with free broadband internet access until February 3 inclusive.

"Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity," states a company message published on Saturday on social media X.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken to New York.