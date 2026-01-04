State of emergency comes into force in Venezuela — vice president

CARACAS, January 4. /TASS/. The decree imposing a state of emergency in Venezuela signed by President Nicolas Maduro has come into force, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

"We announce the submission of the decree imposing a state of emergency signed by President Nicolas Maduro to the Constitutional Court," she said at a meeting of the National Defense Council.

According to Rodrigues, the decree comes into force immediately.

"We are ready to defend Venezuela, our resources that serve the interests of national development," she stressed, adding that the country is ready to maintain respect-based relations within the frames of international law and the country’s own legislation. The Venezuelan people will find a way to defend peace and the motherland, she pledged.