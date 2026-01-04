One person killed, over 250 evacuated in fire at residential complex in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, January 4. /TASS/. At least one person has died and eight have been hospitalized in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in an apartment of a residential building, the South China Morning Post reported, noting that the fire occurred at the Mei Yu House complex.

Rescuers found the victims, one man and seven women, who were taken to a medical center, with two of them seriously injured. Another 22 people were led out of the building by firefighters, while over 250 evacuated on their own and have been accommodated at a nearby school. Authorities report that the fire has been extinguished, and its causes are under investigation.

Hong Kong authorities have recently been placing special emphasis on fire prevention after a large-scale fire that broke out on November 26, 2025 at the Wang Fuk Court complex. The flames were fought until November 28, and seven out of eight residential high-rises in the complex were burned. According to the latest data, at least 161 people died, and around 5,000 were left homeless.