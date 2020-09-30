{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

War on Cape Sterlegov. Nazis' failed mission in Siberia

In September 1944, amphibious assault force landed from Nazi submarines to capture Cape Sterlegov's meteorological station, which sent forecasts to vessels carrying military cargo along the Northern Sea Route and thus disrupt Soviet Arctic transportation

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. A mission in September 1944 in the Arctic’s Kara Sea remains among understudied events of World War II. Amphibious assault force landed from Nazi submarines to capture Cape Sterlegov's meteorological station, which sent forecasts to vessels carrying military cargo along the Northern Sea Route. The attackers hoped the radio station’s personnel would be taken aback and they would be able to disrupt Soviet Arctic transportation.

The polar station

Read also
"Strong as rocks." How doctors from Norilsk rescued wounded defenders of Dikson

Cape Sterlegov's station went into operation in 1934. It was named after Russia’s participant in the 18th-century Great Northern Expedition, Dmitry Sterlegov.

The station is located in the area where the Lenivaya River flows into the Kara Sea forming a cape. It makes a very convenient place for polar explorers with its rocky shores and the surrounding tundra with small hills.

The area is hard-to-reach. The station sent clear radio signals from the cape, and observers could see approaching vessels an hour before they reached the shore.

"The station transmitted meteorological data to vessels passing along the Northern Sea Route. It’s covered area was a passage between Cape Chelyuskin in the east and Dikson in the west," Pavel Kochkarev of the Russian Geographical Society’s Krasnoyarsk branch said.

During the war, the Northern Sea Route became a key route to deliver strategic military cargo from the US and the UK to the Soviet Union, Krasnoyarsk’s historian Alexei Yeliseyenko said.

Pilots dispatched to the frontline from Alaska across Siberia requested weather reports from the station, Pavel Kochkarev added. Before the war, the station issued weather reports four times a day, and during the war the forecasts would come out much more frequently.

During the war, security at all polar stations was tightened. The station had the so-called observation and communication teams. However, those, who served on Cape Sterlegov, must have believed the place was inaccessible and were rather negligent, Kochkarev said.

'Wolfpack'

It was a dramatic mistake to think the Kara Sea is the safe rear. Back in 1942, the German Navy organized the Wunderland mission, plotting to disrupt Soviet navigation along the Northern Sea Route.

Hitler’s submarines, working in groupings, dubbed "Wolfpack," attacked vessels and convoys. The U-251 submarine opened fire at the polar station on Cape Uedineniye, and the Admiral Scheer cruiser in August 1942 attacked the Dikson port (the Krasnoyarsk Region’s north).

Attacks continued in 1943. In 1944, when the Soviet Army was approaching Germany, the situation in the Kara Sea seemed to have calmed down. The illusion of being in the far rear that reigned on Cape Sterlegov turned into a disaster and almost a catastrophe in September.

At least three Nazi submarines entered the Kara Sea: Greif U-711, U-957 and U-739. On September 24 - some historians claim it was on the night to September 25 - the Nazi submarines' amphibious assault force attacked the polar station.

"Interestingly, those submarines did not succeed much in sea missions. They planted mines and destroyed two mid-size vessels. The attack on the meteorological station leaves many questions: was it a desire of the Nazi officers to have at least any success?" Yeliseyenko continued. "We cannot rule out the task was to reconnoiter and then set up a base on Taimyr, the more so since the Northern Sea Route lies close to the shore near Cape Sterlegov, making vessels vulnerable for attacks from the shore."

Radio game

In the 1990s, Doctor of Philosophy Lev Ventskovsky, who served as a radio operator at the station in 1944, wrote a letter to the station, where he described the past events.

"I turn off the radio and hear steps up the stairs outside the radio cabin <…> I was about to reach for the door, when it swung open, and people in fur coats attacked me, threw me on the floor, then put me face to the wall and began asking something. Here I realized they were Germans," he wrote in the letter.

Admiral Arseniy Golovko wrote in memoirs that those were twenty-five gunners from the German submarine, plus an assistant, a bosun, and a translator. The latter sailed on ships of the Soviet Northern Shipping Company before the war. According to German sources, the operation was organized personally by U-711 Commander Hans-Gunther Lange. The submarines took shelter at the bottom of Lozhnykh Ognei Bay.

The station’s personnel was seven people: the station’s head, radioman and mechanic Poblodzinsky; technician for the runway for hydroplanes Bukhtiyarov, radioman Ventskovsky, meteorologist Markov, and three Red Fleet officers engaged in the observation and communications.

Grigory Bukhtiyarov and Red Fleet officer Nogayev were in the tundra during the attack: they searched and defused the mines, which had got ashore. Bukhtiyarov, an experienced hunter, soon returned to the station and was taken prisoner.

The Germans made the personnel continue radio communication. The Nazis plotted a radio game to entrap Soviet vessels and find out information about convoys.

In those days, a convoy of four vessels was about to cross the Kara Sea. Admiral Yuri Panteleyev, the Commander of the White Sea Flotilla, which during the war provided security for sea communications in the Western part of the Arctic, later recalled numerous requests during one day regarding the convoy’s coordinates. This weird activity aroused suspicion among the command, and they decided to send a warship to Cape Sterlegov.

The polar station’s personnel were trying to signal the attack: they included an SOS signal "we are captured" in the messages, but inexperienced radiomen in Dikson failed to identify it. Meanwhile, events at the station made the Germans stop the radio game before they could learn information about the convoy’s sailing.

Escape

The Nazis were looting. According to Kochkarev, they were stealing anything they could grasp, including dishes and linen. They took the trophies to Lozhnykh Ognei Bay on Bukhtiyarov’s dog sleds - the only transport for miles around.

Bukhtiyarov was an experienced polar explorer. He had spent a few winters at the station and knew all the surroundings. He persuaded the Nazis that it would be much easier to take the cargo by a different road, along the Lenivaya River. The enemies did not suspect the trap.

"The very idea of an escape seemed unrealistic, as on the one side there was the river still without thick ice, and on the other side - the sea <…> Bukhtiyarov made it to a certain place, threw the cargo onto the ground and together with the dogs crossed the river. The thin ice was firm enough for the dogs, while the man had to crawl in a few places, holding onto the sled. When on the other side, he started running, holding the sled," recollected Aref Minayev, the wartime Arctic Fleet’s Chief of Sea Operations in the Northern Sea Route’s Western Sector. He had read Bukhtiyarov’s report about the escape.

The guard, who remained on the other side of the river, kept shooting, with no result though. After the escape, the Nazis took the station’s five staff members to the submarines and destroyed the station’s facilities with artillery. After that they left the Kara Sea for good. A British destroyer is believed to have sunk one of the submarines near Norway.

"A Soviet pilot found Bukhtiyarov and Nogayev in the tundra. During questioning, the polar explorer had listened attentively to what the talkative Nazis would say. They were sure an escape across the Arctic desert is impossible, as the nearest settlements were hundreds of kilometers away. According to Admiral Golovko, Bukhtiyarov managed to learn the circumstances of the Nord vessel's sinking, the location of the Nazi submarines in the Kara Sea and the route they took to get into the sea," Alexei Yeliseyenko said.

The Nazis declared the submarine’s mission a success. They lauded it as an excellent and thought-out operation, according to a German archive. Hitler’s Navy explained the failure in hunting Soviet ships by another "General Frost," meaning "freezing water temperatures, icing and magnetic disturbances," the historian said.

The polar station’s personnel were taken to a concentration camp. In 1945, the Soviet Army liberated Ventskovsky, Poblodzinsky, Utkin and Kondrashov. After the war, Ventskovsky and Bukhtiyarov participated in reconstruction of the station on Cape Sterlegov.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Covid canines: Russian agency eyes sniffer dogs to ferret out coronavirus-infected persons
The canine service of Russia’s Aeroflot flagship carrier has started training service dogs to detect coronavirus in biomaterial from infected people, according to the watchdog
Read more
US warns Iraq about possible shutdown of embassy in Baghdad - report
According to the WSJ sources among the US officials, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conveyed this information to the Iraqi President and the Prime Minister during an earlier phone call
Read more
Russia reports over 8,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since mid-June
The total case tally reached 1,159,573
Read more
Number of injured in overhead crossing collapse in Moscow region rises to over 50
On Sunday morning, an overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the territory of FM Logistic enterprise in Stupino near Moscow, according to preliminary data, due to overload
Read more
Russian fighter scrambled to intercept US, German patrol aircraft over Baltic Sea
Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov told a briefing on Friday that the United States and other NATO nations had been conducting military activities some 20-30 kilometers off the Russian border
Read more
Vladimir Lisin tops list of richest Russians
His fortune is estimated at $22.7 bln
Read more
Armenia ready to request military assistance from Russia, ambassador says
On Sep 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azeri army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Supporting development of nuclear industry is Russia’s priority - PM
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted that the industry fulfills strategic tasks related to the country's energy security and its defense capabilities
Read more
Defense technology behemoth Rostec releases video of combat exoskeletons in action
The video portrays a soldier in full combat gear moving across rugged terrain, running, squatting, jumping onto a high platform, getting into a motor vehicle and ascending a stairway
Read more
Air leak at International Space Station localized to Russia’s Zvezda module
Roscosmos underlined that the leakage was isolated in the service module’s working cell
Read more
Russian intelligence head says CIA, Pentagon implicated in Belarus unrest
The United States is using dirty methods to whip up tensions in Belarus, the foreign intelligence chief stated
Read more
Putin expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh developments in call with Armenian PM
This is the second phone call between Putin and Pashinyan in the last few days, their previous phone call took place on Sunday
Read more
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Read more
Hackers attack computers of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine’s developers
The attacks were conducted several months ago at the moment when the vaccine was being developed
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc to look into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Kremlin
Read more
WHO records lower coronavirus mortality across the globe
The health official attributed the trend to better awareness of the population
Read more
Engineering and development work for Ka-52M helicopter to be over in 2022
Within the framework of the project for upgrading the Ka-52 helicopter the Syrian experience was taken into account, according to the CEO of the holding company Helicopters of Russia
Read more
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction to start in 2021
The project may be complete in 2027, according to First Deputy Transport Minister Innokenty Alafinov
Read more
Legendary TASS photographer Vladimir Musaelyan is no more
Musaelyan was the personal photographer of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev for 14 years
Read more
Armenian government introduces martial law, announces general mobilization
Earlier, President of the inrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan announced martial law in the country
Read more
Belarus may supply 4-6 mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports
The necessary agreements are expected to be reached in the near future, the Russian Energy Ministry said
Read more
Armenian Foreign Ministry says Turkey sending mercenaries from Middle East to Karabakh
The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, broke out in February 1988
Read more
Armenia eyes recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh, the Armenian PM said
Read more
Belarus imposes retaliatory sanctions on Baltic states
The move targets about 300 officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, according to official Minsk
Read more
NATO’s presence near Russian, Belarusian borders seen as potential threat - diplomat
The European Union’s statements on non-recognition of Alexander Lukashenko as Belarusian president after his inauguration can be seen as an example of interference into domestic affairs of a sovereign state, Dmitry Mezentsev said
Read more
Putin notes importance of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan
Russian President sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day
Read more
Russia’s military operation in Syria was necessary, helped to defeat IS — defense minister
The active phase of the Russian military operation lasted 804 days, from September 30, 2015, to December 11, 2017
Read more
Turkey's F-16 fighter downs Armenia's Su-25 from Azerbaijani territory — Yerevan
According to official Yerevan, the pilot of the shot down aircraft died
Read more
All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM
The high-ranking official recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported goods
Read more
Baku vows to destroy Armenian S-300 missile systems if they turn up in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Press review: Russia uses soft power in Caucasus and Cuba, Uzbekistan to join EAEU
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 29
Read more
Gazprom expects to see growth of Russian gas purchases by Turkey in 2020
Perhaps it will not be able to compensate for the decline in the first half of the year, according to Gazprom
Read more
About 200 military servicemen wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh
On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements
Read more
Vector’s clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine are successful
The volunteers are developing the necessary titers and no one has any clinical signs after the vaccine, said Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova
Read more
Battle against coronavirus in Russia continues, Putin cautions
The president asked the Russian nationals to abide by all recommendations from medics and specialists
Read more
Attack on Azerbaijan equal to attack on Turkey — senior Ankara official
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that his country is ready to support Azerbaijan in the conflict both at the negotiating table and on the battlefield
Read more
Russian military use newest TOS-2 heavy flamethrower for the first time
The system was used during the main stage of the "Kavkaz-2020" military drills
Read more
Yerevan eyes forming military and political alliance with Karabakh
Earlier, Armenian PM announced that Yerevan was also considering plans of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence
Read more
Putin expresses concern over escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh
It was noted that it is important now to do everything possible to prevent further escalation of the conflict and stop hostilities
Read more
Press review: Armenian-Azeri conflict heats up and Trump's Supreme Court pick woes
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 28th
Read more
Mass vaccination against coronavirus to start in Russia in late October, expert says
Mass vaccination will begin as soon as the third phase is over, Fyodor Lisitsyn said
Read more
Three customers negotiate purchasing Ansat Aurus helicopter
One machine is ready, the company hopes it will be sold this year
Read more
Press review: Armenia, Azerbaijan say no to ceasefire and Lukashenko laughs off EU leaders
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 30
Read more
EU to sanction two Russian individuals, four companies
The restrictions will come into force after the approval by the EU Council and publication in the Official Journal of the European Union
Read more
Azerbaijani forces claim destruction of Armenian air missile system in Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry also reported numerous Armenian casualties over three days of combat
Read more
Armenian PM tells Macron about Turkey’s aggressive position on Karabakh
Pashinyan said that it is necessary to prevent this country’s possible interference
Read more
Armenia reports fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh’s north and south
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, according to earlier reports
Read more
Merkel visits Navalny in hospital, Der Spiegel reports
According to Der Spiegel, she visited Navalny "in total secrecy"
Read more
Rostec begins serial production of Mi-28NM
The company plans to provide 98 helicopters by 2027, according to the CEO
Read more
UNSC to hold closed consultations over Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 — source
The consultation format implies that only diplomats of the 15 Security Council member states are in attendance without the parties to the conflict
Read more