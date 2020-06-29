{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

"Strong as rocks." How doctors from Norilsk rescued wounded defenders of Dikson

The Arctic port of Dikson is the only settlement beyond the Urals where there was a battle with Hitler troops
© Alexey Durasov/ TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Dikson, a port in the Arctic, is the only place east of the Urals, where the Soviet Army fought Hitler’s military. Almost 80 years ago the port’s defenders repelled attack of the enemy’s cruiser, which planned to disrupt navigation along the Northern Sea Route, which was vitally important for the country.

Here is a story about how the northern port was defended and how doctors from Norilsk worked in the severe military conditions.

A doctor from prison

Vladimir Rodionov, 37 years of age, already an experienced surgeon, got to the North in 1939. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison for espionage (a widely-spread accusation in those days). He was sent to a penitentiary camp north from Krasnoyarsk to construction of the Norilsk plant, which experienced a big shortage of specialists. The prisoner worked there as a doctor.

"One of the two small hospitals in the camp was transformed into a surgery unit, where I worked. We had 45-50 patients. Even the district hospital in Dudinka did not have a surgeon those days. Two weeks later, I had to work there as well, there I treated 10-12 patients. Once a week, I received patients. Neither of the hospitals had trained specialists for work at surgery units, and we had to train them as we worked," Rodionov wrote in a book.

"Medicine was top important for Norilsk, and Rodionov was an educated surgeon, he was high-skilled and was a good manager. Being still a prisoner, he managed a civil hospital. Workers at construction of the Norilsk plant were both prisoners and civillians - this is what life in the North was like those days," historian Larisa Stryuchkova said.

Doctors treated different patients: prisoners, local residents, sailors. Rodionov wrote about a surgery in a tent amid a severe roaring snow storm. "With only local anesthesia, we opened purulent paranephritis (inflammation of the parotid fat tissue - TASS)."

In late 1941, local officials spotted the talented surgeon. He became the Norilsk hospital’s Chief Doctor.

Disaster

"About three in the morning on August 28, 1942, the plant’s director, General Alexander Panukov, woke me up by a call, and ordered to prepare by six o’clock everything I could need for surgery of people injured in a calamity. He did not quote the number of injured, saying they were many. I was recommended to have enough blood," Rodionov wrote later on.

The general did not go into details, and the medics decided some geologists or fishers must have got injured somewhere on Taimyr. A hydroplane took the doctors northbound.

An overcast day, rain, but anyway in five hours they get to Dikson. 30 minutes later they learn Germany’s Admiral Scheer heavy cruiser had attacked the port.

Rodionov, the historian stressed, was not only a brilliant surgeon, he was an outstanding manager as well. The task was fulfilled.

"He organized extremely well the work to rescue the wounded in Dikson," she added.

"My work as a surgeon constantly went along with work of an administrator and tutor," the doctor wrote.

Northern Sea Route’s center

Dikson, a young Arctic port at that time, was founded in 1915. It was home of the first Russian radio station in the Arctic. Before the war (WWII), it was a strategically important port, a military historian from Krasnoyarsk, Alexei Yeliseyenko, said. Dikson was a central port on the Northern Sea Route, used by vessel convoys.

The German navy planned the Wunderland mission to destroy the Russian navigation in the Kara Sea. The Admiral Scheer heavy cruiser and submarines were to carry out the task.

The Nazi learned that in August, 1942, the Soviet convoy of four icebreakers and 20 bulk ships would cross the Vilkitsky Strait, north of Taimyr.

But the cruiser failed to find the convoy in the sea, though ran into the Alexander Serebryakov ship, which carried constructers and polar explorers.

In an unfair fight, the cruiser smashed the Russian ship, but the old vessel’s crew managed to send a radio message about the Germans in the sea. Germany’s Capitan Wilhelm Meendsen-Bohlken ordered to attack and destroy Dikson.

"If the mission succeeded, the soviet navigation in the Kara Sea could have been terminated for at least a year. But the German navy’s success was blocked by people, about who we say they are stronger than rocks. Lieutenant Nikolai Kornyakov ordered two 152-mm guns be taken to Dikson’s berth. The vessels in the sea got ready for the fight: the Semen Dezhnev icebreaking ship, and the Revolutsioner trade cargo ship. Volunteers joined the military," the historian said.

On August 27, 1942, the Admiral Scheer attacked Dikson. The town and the ships in the sea were seriously damaged, but the port’s defenders fought desperately.

The Nazi could not locate the guns on the berth, the attack failed, and the cruiser had to retreat and refuse from sending the military ashore. Fires were put down, the port and damaged ships were restored within days.

"Nowadays we can hear the opinion that the Scheer’s attack was an adventure bound to fail. But if we think about the biggest fights during World War II, we can see many examples of how a reserve division or a battalion, or just a platoon, or a few tanks stopped the enemy’s troops for hours or even days. It is impossible to imagine what could have happened if the Nazi entered Dikson, as the port was the gates to the developing Norilsk mining and metallurgical district, extremely important for the Soviet industry," the historian said.

Rays of headlights

Most casualties in the defense of Dikson were onboard the Dezhnev, he continued. The crew’s seven members were killed and 21 wounded. The medics began to treat the wounded immediately, Larisa Stryuchkova said.

Rodionov and his assistant made surgery in rays from headlights. They continued operations for two days.

About ten days later, they headed back, by water this time, as they were to take some of the patients for additional treatment or other surgeries, Rodionov said. The Semen Dezhnev took them to Dudinka, and then they took a train to Norilsk. The patients were treated at a hospital there.

Historians say it was an important experience for the Norilsk medicine, which during the war was cut away from the mainland. In fact, this is how the Norilsk medicine began.

Names of Dikson’s seven defenders are given to islands in the Arctic Ocean.

"All the local doctors worked in severe conditions and established the local healthcare system. During the war, Norilsk practically did not receive any supplies, and doctors in such extreme conditions had to take decisions. Doctor Viktor Kuznetsov was the first to use deer veins instead of special threads," Larisa Stryuchkova said.

After the war

In January 1943, Rodionov left the prison before end of the term, though without the right to leave Norilsk. In another four years, he was fully restored in rights. His job experience in the North was 15 years.

To 1954, he was Chief Surgeon and Chief Doctor, made more than 10,000 surgeries, including in gynecology, urology, and others.

"I was involved in establishment of the healthcare system in Norilsk from the very beginning, and after I was released, that very year, my family came to me - my wife and two sons," the doctor wrote in a book. His wife, Klavdiya, was the first director of the local history museum.

In 1954, after a stroke he had to leave for the mainland. Vladimir Rodionov passed away in 1969.

"That team of doctors, including Rodionov, are authors of the phenomenon, called the Norilsk healthcare system - till now we can feel the strong foundation, laid by those people," Larisa Stryuchkova said in conclusion.

Sberbank CEO recalls how online swindlers tried to steal from him
The fraudsters managed to grab $2,000 from the businessman's banking card, he recollected
Read more
Over 2,000 foreign football fans still in Russia after FIFA World Cup - Russian diplomat
He said they are now illegal migrants
Read more
Press review: Has the UN lived up to expectations and US-Poland troop move menaces Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 26
Read more
Russia to issue visas to foreigners failing to visit Russia amid pandemic free of charge
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivaonov noted that amid the coronavirus pandemic many had to change their working and private plans and cancel international trips
Read more
Over 30 mln people take part in vote on Russian constitutional amendments
The turnout was 28.46%
Read more
Probe into death of Sergei Krushchev completed, no charges pressed, says police source
Sergei Khrushchev died on June 18 at the age of 84
Read more
Moldovan, Russian governments have resumed loan talks, says republic's President
Russia agreed earlier to extend a loan to Moldova at Dodon’s request, and a relevant agreement was approved by the republic’s government and ratified by the parliament, as well as included in 2020 budgets of both countries
Read more
About 70 mln vaccine doses needed to develop herd immunity to COVID in Russia — expert
The Vektor Center will finish pre-clinical trials of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in June and plans to begin tests on volunteers from July 15
Read more
Russia ready to sign new deal with Turkey on S-400 air defense systems
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase the air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Press review: Trump blasts ‘Russia bounties hoax’ and EU to reopen to foreign travelers
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 29
Read more
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Read more
Ukraine to arrest 18 foreign ships for entering Crimean ports
The Prosecutor’s Office reiterated that since 2014, Ukraine considers the entry of foreign ships to Crimean ports as a violation of its legislation
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser deploys to Barents Sea for Arctic drills
At the final stage, the ship will accomplish combat exercises with missile and artillery systems, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
DPR suspends movement of citizens through line of contact with Ukraine
The reasons for such a decision are unknown so far
Read more
Turnout at online voting on amendments to Russian constitution soars to 75% in 60 hours
The online voting will end in about 72 hours
Read more
Putin not to take part in launching cargo railway traffic along Crimean Bridge - spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said earlier the president planned to attend the unveiling ceremony of a memorial to Red Army soldiers in Rzhev in the Tver region on June 30
Read more
German chancellor calls for maintaining constructive dialogue with Russia
"I will therefore continue to strive for cooperation," she said
Read more
Radiation levels at northwestern Russian NPPs normal — company
Nuclear and radiation security agencies of Sweden, Norway and Finland reportedly detected a slight increase in nuclear isotopes in the atmosphere above northern European territories
Read more
NATO’s budget is 20 times Russia’s military spending, says envoy
As a result of NATO’s "soaring" military activity an unpredictable military-political situation is unfolding, according to the chief Russian delegate
Read more
Russia Foreign Ministry: NYT article on Russia in Afghanistan fake from US intelligence
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to US intelligence agencies’ involvement in Afghan drug trafficking
Read more
False US reports about Russia in Afghanistan led to threats against diplomats — embassy
According to Russian diplomats, the paper has been inventing false stories in the absence of real reasons to blame Russia
Read more
Russia’s Su-30 jet scrambles to intercept US spy plane over neutral waters of Black Sea
Russian radars were continuously tracking the flight route of the US spy planes at a considerable distance from the Russian borders
Read more
Saakashvili says Russia ahead of Ukraine in terms of economic reforms
Russia has lots of things we are trying to amend in Ukraine, said Former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili
Read more
Seven Tu-142 aircraft fly over Barents, Norwegian Seas, Pacific Ocean
The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the flights were done in strict compliance with international airspace rules, without penetrating into other states’ airspace
Read more
Over 21 mln people take part in constitutional amendments vote - election commission
The turnout was 19.49%
Read more
Head of real estate developer found dead in Moscow - source
That could be a suicide, the source said
Read more
Ilyushin combat planes to get defensive aids suites against anti-aircraft missiles
The suite includes a jamming station that actively impacts a flying missile’s emissions and gives it a false direction, according to Chief Designer of Radiopribor Company Yevgeny Glebov
Read more
French president’s office describes Macron’s conversation with Putin as profound
The two presidents also agreed to continue their effort aimed at convoking a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council
Read more
‘Fabricated hoax’: US Intelligence rejects ‘Russia bounties plot’ claims in Afghanistan
US President Donald Trump called The New York Times report "possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax"
Read more
Russia developing vertical take-off and landing drones for naval ships
Currently, specialists are testing the possibilities of multiple drones’ take-off and landing on a limited site and automatic algorithms
Read more
Putin says all his COVID-19 tests were negative
Russian President said he regularly passes tests
Read more
Russian Premier League’s Orenburg FC cancels match against Krasnodar FC over COVID-19
The RFU press service announced on Thursday that four RPL clubs were fined 100,000 rubles (over $1,440) in total for violating anti-coronavirus regulations
Read more
Hacker attack on Russian election website launched from US, UK, EU, and Ukraine
The nationwide vote to amend the Russian Constitution started on June 25 in all regions of Russia
Read more
Russia ready to supply coronavirus vaccine, medication to global market - health minister
From the first days, Russia has been providing assistance to the countries in Europe, America and Asia, international institutions, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the World Health Organization
Read more
International flights from Russia may start in July
Regular and charter international air traffic is fully closed since March 27
Read more
EU to reopen borders with 18 nations but not Russia or US — source
The document is yet to be formally agreed by the Council of the European Union next week
Read more
Russia reports fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for two days
The total number of infected people has reached 627,646
Read more
Russia’s travel industry to recover by next spring, says head of tourism agency
Zarina Doguzova suggests that hoteliers and travel agencies together with regions should address extension of this resort season by the end of October 2020
Read more
Khrunichev space center plans to cut price of Angara carrier rockets to $57.3 mln by 2024
The current prime cost of Russia’s carrier rockets is $100.3 million
Read more
Death of Sergei Krushchev in US was due to gunshot wound, authorities say
He was the son of the former First Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party’s Central Committee Nikita Krushchev
Read more
Trump not briefed on Russia’s alleged proposal to Taliban, says White House
Earlier The New York Times reported that several months ago US President was briefed on the fact that Russia had allegedly offered bounties to Afghan militants to kill American troops
Read more
Russia’s only female cosmonaut expected to make spaceflight in autumn of 2022
Anna Kikina was admitted to the Russian cosmonaut corps in 2012
Read more
Russia has right to any research in its territory near Kurils — Kremlin
Earlier, the Japanese government rebuked Russia for performing geological research in the Sea of Okhotsk
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to upgrade Mi-24 attack helicopter to latest-generation gunship
Also, the helicopter’s lighting equipment has been adapted for using night vision goggles
Read more
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely
The team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Kosovo plan and a SWIFT embargo for Russia, China in the cards
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 25
Read more
Hungary makes investment decision on building extension of TurkStream
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said this spring that Hungary had initiated talks with Russia on increase of gas supplies to 4.2 bln cubic meters
Read more
Voter turnout at online voting on constitutional amendments reaches 80%
Around one million voters in Moscow and some 140,000 in Nizhny Novgorod regions have registered for taking part in the online voting
Read more
EU won’t open borders to Russians on July 1, source says
The country is still viewed as posing coronavirus danger
Read more
Two dead in California shooting, says newspaper
Four other people injured during the shooting are in fair condition, according to The New York Times
Read more
Putin says convinced Russia will get over current crisis with minimal losses
He recalled about current allowances to families with children, allowances to support the economy and pandemic-affected sectors
Read more