China to give firm response to provocations in Taiwan Strait — envoy

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. China will give a firm response to any ill-intent provocations in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with TASS.

"Any malicious inflammatory actions crossing the ‘red line’ on the Taiwan issue will inevitably trigger a decisive response from China," the ambassador stressed.

Pursuant to its national law on countering foreign sanctions, China made a decision "on introducing retaliatory measures against 20 American military-industrial enterprises and 10 representatives of their top management who have participated in Taiwan’s armament in recent years," he pointed out.

"From December 29, 2025, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China began the exercise Justice Mission 2025," he added.

"All these actions serve as a serious warning to the separatist forces advocating ‘Taiwan’s independence’ and the forces interfering from outside, and are also legitimate and necessary actions to protect state sovereignty and preserve national unity," the ambassador stressed.