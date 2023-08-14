Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, Admiral Nakhimov cruiser to be rejoin Navy 2024

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The heavy aircraft carrier The Admiral Kuznetsov and the heavy nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser The Admiral Nakhimov will be handed over to the Navy after repairs and upgrade in 2024, Vladimir Korolyov, the deputy CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) for military shipbuilding, told TASS on the sidelines of the international military-industrial forum Army-2023.

"So far there are no changes in the terms of delivery of these ships to the Navy. The estimated dates remain the same - 2024," he said.

The Admiral Kuznetsov has been undergoing repairs and upgrade at the 35th Shipyard (a branch of the Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Center, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) since 2017. The ship is getting completely new equipment and instruments, in particular, a new deck with a springboard, a new propulsion system, cables, takeoff and landing control system for deck aircraft and navigation system. A source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS earlier that the repairs and upgrade will increase the aircraft carrier's life cycle by 20 years.

The Admiral Nakhimov has been undergoing repairs and upgrade at Sevmash in Severodvinsk since 1999. The actual work on it has been carried out since 2013. In June, during the International Naval Show, Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko told TASS that the Admiral Nakhimov may undergo post repairs and upgrade sea trials in December this year or in May next year.

The upgrade will noticeably increase the cruiser's striking power. According to open sources, it will carry, in particular, 10 universal shipborne firing systems for 8 Kalibr-NK and (or) Onyx cruise missiles each. In the future it will be armed with hypersonic missiles Tsirkon (Zirkon).

Army 2023 forum

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is its media partner.