MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should be tried for war crimes, Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told TASS.

"We, the residents of Donbass, have no doubts that he (Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky - TASS) deserves a trial, that he is a war criminal," Pushilin said.

The DPR head pointed out that it was Zelensky who gave criminal orders and took a position that seriously endangered both the residents of Donbass and the population of the rest of Ukraine.

Pushilin also emphasized that Ukraine technically lost its eastern regions in 2014. Therefore, according to him, questions about the legitimacy of Ukrainian presidents have been particularly relevant over the past 10 years.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS that Zelensky should be arrested and tried as a terrorist or eliminated after Kiev's capitulation.