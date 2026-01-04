Rubio could play key role in managing Venezuela — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could take on a leading role in the process of establishing control over the situation in Venezuela following the capture of the country's president Nicolas Maduro by US special forces, Bloomberg reported, citing a US official.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.