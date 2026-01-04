Trump’s supporters wrong thinking he would stop overseas wars — US lawmaker

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has said that US President Donald Trump’s supporters who expected that the United States would no longer take part in foreign conflicts have turned out to be wrong.

"Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going," she wrote on her X page. "This is what many in MAGA MAGA (Make America Great Again - TASS) thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.