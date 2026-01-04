Maduro, his wife taken to Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — TV

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. Abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have been taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in the south of New York City, CNN reported.

After the plane with Maduro and Flores landed at Steward Airport in the State of New York at around 4:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. GMT) on January 3, the Venezuelan leader and his wife were taken to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and then to the detention facility.

According to NBC News, Maduro may appear in court in New York on Monday.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.