ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Information about the reserves of some minerals in Donbass was classified after the Great Patriotic War, and some of the data remains classified, Donetsk People’s Republic’s head Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are at a stage where we are doing a full inventory of what minerals we have, in what quantity, what has already been confirmed at the moment, because Donbass has a huge potential here. Many deposits were classified after the Great Patriotic War by Joseph Stalin, and many are still classified," Pushilin said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.