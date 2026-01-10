Early return of Crew-11 from ISS planned no earlier than January 14 — NASA

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. The Crew-11 mission will leave the International Space Station no earlier than on January 14, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.

"NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 5 p.m. EST, Wednesday, Jan. 14, for the undocking of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission from the International Space Station, pending weather conditions," the US space agency said.

In this case, NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will splash down off the coast of California on Thursday, January 15.

Earlier, NASA announced that it had decided to return Crew-11 ahead of schedule due to a a "medical concern with a crew member currently living and working aboard the orbital laboratory, whose condition is stable. It did not disclose the identity of the crew member or his condition, citing medical privacy. The agency said the health concern was not caused by work aboard the station, preparations for a spacewalk, or a trauma.