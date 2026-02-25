Russia to start production of Tu-214 airplane — PM

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia has completed certification of the domestic medium-range passenger airplane Tu-214 and will start its production, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his report in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"We continued restoring competencies in the aircraft production sphere. The professionals held intensive tests of airplanes based on advanced domestic solutions and materials over the year. We completed certification of the medium-range airliner Tu-214 in December and will now launch its production," the prime minister said.

"Unmanned aerial systems were being developed at the same time. The infrastructure for their tests and deepening of competencies has already been deployed in about one third of regions," Mishustin added.