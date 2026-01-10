Damascus regards Kurdish drone strikes on Aleppo as terrorist attacks — MFA

TUNIS, January 10. /TASS/. Damascus strongly condemns the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition’s drone attacks on government buildings and residential areas in Aleppo and considers this escalation an act of terrorism, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Syrian transitional government.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry "considers this escalation a flagrant terrorist act that threatens the lives of civilians and disregards all security agreements, which confirms the need for the state to take measures to strengthen law and order in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Al-Ashrafieh neighborhoods" to restore stability, the statement reads.

"The Syrian Arab Republic calls on the international community to condemn these terrorist acts and support the efforts of the Syrian state in the fight against terrorism and in strengthening security and stability," according to the document.