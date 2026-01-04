Trump’s decision on Venezuela puts force above law — newspaper

MADRID, January 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, by deciding to conduct a military operation in Venezuela, is not acting as a guarantor of democracy but is placing force above the law, the Spanish newspaper El Pais wrote.

According to the publication, the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a result of an intervention that violates international law opens a dangerous scenario. The decision by the White House occupant concludes a "year of impulsive, personalized foreign policy that disregards multilateral norms." In the newspaper’s view, "Trump is not acting as a guarantor of democracy but is placing force above the law."

El Pais stressed that a hypothetical transitional period in Venezuela will only be legitimate if it is peaceful, orderly, and consensual. "Latin America is well aware of the consequences of decisions imposed by force," the article stated, noting that the immediate task now is urgent de-escalation and renunciation of any further military operations.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on January 3 that the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. He condemned Washington’s actions as a military aggression. A state of emergency has been imposed in Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the attack on Venezuela. According to the US leader, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captures and taken out of the country.