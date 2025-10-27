Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership agreement comes into force

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia has ratified its strategic partnership agreement with Venezuela, with President Vladimir Putin signing the document, finalizing the procedure for the agreement to enter into force.

The ratification document states: "To ratify the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on strategic partnership and cooperation, signed in Moscow on May 7, 2025."

The agreement, initiated by the president, strengthens bilateral cooperation in political and economic spheres, including energy, mineral extraction, transport, and communications, as well as in security, counterterrorism, and counter-extremism.

According to the explanatory note, the agreement commits both countries to maintain regular and close political and diplomatic dialogue, expand existing mechanisms, and establish new ones "for coordination across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda and on current international and regional issues of mutual interest."

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the document "elevates Russian-Venezuelan relations to a fundamentally new level, covering all the key areas of bilateral cooperation."

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that the agreement consists of a preamble and 25 articles and "reflects the qualitative change that has taken place in bilateral relations over the past decade." He added that the text expresses the aim to establish not only a multipolar international system but also a framework for Russia-Venezuela relations that fully represents the priority approaches of both countries.