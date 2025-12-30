MINSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence marks a major step towards Kiev’s collapse, Vadim Gigin, a member of the Belarusian lower house of parliament, said.

"[Vladimir] Zelensky has made it clear to what extent he seeks peace. His recent boorish Christmas address in fact was a direct threat. The Kiev regime is betting on another round of escalation. However, one thing to point out again is that ‘escalation’ rhymes with ‘capitulation’ for Zelensky and his clique. By conducting this terrorist attack, they took another big step towards their collapse," the lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, launching 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.