MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Over 510,000 Ukrainian troops were killed or wounded in action in 2025, according to the TASS estimates based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine’s troop losses stood at over one million as of the start of 2025. That said, Kiev’s total casualties have exceeded 1.5 million since the launch of Moscow’s special military operation.

Besides, Russian forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian warplanes, over 50 missile systems, more than 67,000 drones, and over 6,500 tanks and other armored combat vehicles in 2025.