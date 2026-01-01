Lukashenko says Slovakia’s PM to visit Belarus

MINSK, January 1. /TASS/. Belarus expects Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to visit Minsk, according to a congratulatory message of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the Day of the Formation of the Slovak Republic.

According to the press service of the head of Belarus, Lukashenko noted that he would be glad to see Fico on Belarusian soil to discuss strategic issues of interstate cooperation.

"I am confident that the restoration of a full-fledged mutual diplomatic presence, which will culminate in the opening of the embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Bratislava this year, will significantly expand opportunities for practical proposals in all areas, including trade, investment, industrial cooperation, scientific and technical cooperation, culture, education and sports," Lukashenko said.

He added that step by step Belarus and Slovakia are expanding the range of cooperation, restoring diplomatic presence in the capitals with the expectation of even more fruitful joint work on the development of political, trade, economic and humanitarian Belarusian-Slovak relations. In congratulating the prime minister, the president drew attention to the fact that the positive and benevolent nature of bilateral relations, especially in the face of external pressure and opposition, is a driving force for progressive ideas and joint projects.

Belarus closed its embassy in Slovakia in September 2023. Last September Slovakia's ambassador to Belarus said that Bratislava was restarting relations with Minsk after five years of stagnation. Belarus expects to open an embassy in Slovakia by September 2026.