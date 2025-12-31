Venezuela condemns Kiev’s attempt to strike on Putin's residence

CARACAS, December 31. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government condemns Kiev's attempt to strike Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and considers it a grave act of terrorism that threatens international security, the Foreign Ministry of Venezuela said in a statement.

"Venezuela strongly condemns the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, which took place on the night of December 29 in the Novgorod region. This is an extremely grave act of terrorism that openly violates international law and poses a direct threat to regional and international security," the statement read.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Russia and demanded that Kiev "immediately cease terrorist acts that threaten the lives of civilians, the security of countries, and the balance of the international system."

"Terrorism in any form and under any pretext cannot be tolerated or justified under any circumstances," the ministry stated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.