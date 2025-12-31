Trump and Netanyahu discussed possible strikes on Iran in 2026 — Axios

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of new strikes on Iran in 2026 at a meeting in Florida on December 29, the Axios portal reported referring to an US official.

According to the official, Trump would likely support such strikes if the US finds that Iran is taking concrete steps to restore its nuclear program.

The publication clarified that Trump and Netanyahu did not reach specific agreements regarding the timing of possible new strikes by the US and Israel, or the criteria for their implementation.

According to the portal, Netanyahu also agreed to move forward with the second phase of Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip at the aforementioned meeting at the American leader's Mar-a-Lago estate. As the publication clarifies, Trump promised Netanyahu that he would allow Israel to use military force against Hamas if it fails to comply with the agreement and begin disarmament.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Iran retaliated. The United States entered the conflict on June 22, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American airbase in the Middle East, in Qatar. After that Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. It took effect on June 24.

On November 6, the American leader stated that Tehran was asking Washington to lift US sanctions. He then noted that the US administration was ready to listen to the Iranian authorities. On November 14, Trump stated that Tehran was seeking an agreement with Washington on its nuclear program.