Drone attack on cafe, hotel in Kherson Region kills at least 24 people

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. At least 24 people have been killed and over 50 have suffered injuries in a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Last night, the enemy carried out a deliberate drone strike on a venue where civilians were celebrating the New Year. Three drones attacked a cafe and a hotel in the settlement of Khorly on the Black Sea coast. According to preliminary reports, over 50 people were injured and 24 were killed," he wrote on Telegram.

"Many people were burned alive. A child was killed. In fact, the crime can be compared to what happened in Odessa’s Trade Union House (where 48 people died in a fire set by Ukrainian radical nationalists on May 2, 2014 - TASS)," Saldo added.

The governor pointed out that the attack had come right about midnight. The strike caused a fire which has now been extinguished.