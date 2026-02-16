Zaporozhye nuke plant unharmed by temporary power outage in Energodar

MELITOPOL, February 16. /TASS/. Power has been restored to Energodar; the temporary outage did not affect the functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant’s communications director, told TASS.

"Indeed, earlier Energodar experienced a brief power outage that lasted about an hour. Power has now been fully restored, and all consumers are powered. I would like to emphasize that this brief outage did not affect the operation of the city’s life support systems or, most importantly, the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP," Yashina said.

She emphasized that the current power situation in Energodar is normal. All technological processes at the Zaporozhye NPP are under control, and safety systems are operating normally.

Earlier, the Zaporozhye Region’s Ministry of Energy reported power outages in the urban districts of Melitopol and Energodar, as well as in the Kuibyshevsky, Vasilyevsky, Veselovsky, and Akimovsky municipal districts. Power supply is expected to be restored there during the day, provided that a safe environment is maintained and there are no additional technical complications.

Earlier, the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage external power line of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was shut down as a result of a shelling attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the industrial zone of Energodar on February 10. Previously, a temporary ceasefire was introduced around the plant to restore the high-voltage lines, upon agreement between Russia and Ukraine through the mediation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).