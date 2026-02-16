Kyrgyz president says no conditions for coup exist in country

BISHKEK, February 16. /TASS/. There are no grounds for a coup in Kyrgyzstan, President Sadyr Japarov said in Bishkek in an interview with the Kabar state news agency.

"There will be no uprising or anything of the sort. First, the law does not allow it, and second, no such situation exists," he said.

On February 10, the Kyrgyz president dismissed his longtime close ally Kamchybek Tashiev from his post as deputy Cabinet chairman and head of the State Committee for National Security. Following the move, the speaker of Kyrgyzstan's Parliament resigned, and several ministers were also relieved of their duties.