More than 70 countries to participate in Milan naval exercise in eastern India

NEW DELHI, February 16. /TASS/. Representatives from the navies of 72 countries will take part in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Milan exercise, which will be held off the east coast of India, a source in the Indian Navy said.

"The current edition of IFR and MILAN exercise will be larger in scope and deeper in significance as navies of 72 countries, including the US and Russia, will participate, and the mega joint naval events will feature over 60 warships and naval aircraft of three countries," said an Indian Navy source.

Russia will be represented at the maneuvers by the Russian Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. For the first time, warships from Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE will join the exercise, including the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Miguel Malvar and the UAE Navy warship Al Emarat.

"Exercise Milan 2026 brings together naval forces from around the world in Visakhapatnam, united in a spirit of camaraderie, cooperation, and collaboration. As friendly nations gather on India's east coast, the exercise will strengthen ties, enable the exchange of experiences, and broaden maritime cooperation," the Indian Navy noted.

The ships have already begun arriving in the Bay of Bengal near Visakhapatnam. They will dock by February 19. The official opening ceremony of the exercise will take place on the same day. The fleet review will take place on February 18. It is also planned to hold an international maritime seminar, bringing together strategists, defense officials, academics, and industry leaders to discuss contemporary issues, including maritime cooperation, technology, and humanitarian assistance. The exercise will conclude with a naval phase, which will take place from February 21 to 25.

The Milan naval exercise dates back to 1995. The Indian Navy holds it every two years.