US using other countries to attack Iran, that’s why Tehran strikes them — diplomat

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. The US has not stopped using Iran’s neighbors to launch attacks on the country, which is why Tehran is striking them, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We have been warning regional countries for several months, asking them to refrain from using their territory to attack Iran. Over the past 16-17 days, we have observed the US continuously using military bases, facilities, and structures in the region to plan and carry out aggressive operations against Iran. This cannot be denied," the SNN TV channel quoted him as saying.

The diplomat added that Iran "is not in a state of hostility and does not harbor hostility toward countries in the region" and seeks to avoid deteriorating relations with them. Baghaei emphasized that Iranian attacks target only "military bases, facilities, and property belonging to the US, and this should not be viewed as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional countries."