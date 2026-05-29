Russia to meet foreign partners’ demand for mineral fertilizers — Deputy PM Patrushev

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has the capacity to meet the demand for domestic mineral fertilizers from foreign partners without harming the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

In the current geopolitical conditions, there is a growing demand for domestic mineral fertilizers, he noted.

"Overall, we have the capacity to meet the demand of our foreign partners, without compromising the domestic market, of course. The Agriculture Ministry, as the agency responsible for fertilizer distribution, requests that you oversee this," he said at a meeting of the ministry’s board.