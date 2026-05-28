MFA comments on 'shocking' reaction from UNESCO, ties with Armenia, drone attacks via NATO

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow was shocked at how UNESCO responded to the Ukrainian attack on the Starobelsk college in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news briefing.

Moscow will take the growing number of drones targeting Russia, flying over NATO countries, into account in its planning, she noted.

Zakharova also commented on Armenia, which she said has informally signaled that it would not like to include Russians in its observation mission for the upcoming election in June.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

Nuclear deterrence

The reliability of Russia’s nuclear deterrence is guaranteed "at any moment in time and under any circumstances."

"Our country’s strategic nuclear forces are always ready to carry out their combat missions immediately upon receiving an appropriate order," the diplomat noted.

Relations with Armenia

Russia’s attitude to Armenia has not changed: "We still consider the republic to be our natural partner in the South Caucasus and we view Armenia as a fraternal nation."

However, she continued, Russia is observing what she called "a demonstrative policy of connivance" being pursued by Yerevan toward the targeted Western campaign to "encourage anti-Russian sentiments."

Russia "cannot but be concerned" about Armenia’s course toward rapprochement with NATO and the EU, which Zakharova said are transforming into aggressive blocs.

Armenia has "informally signaled" that it would not like to put a number of Russian citizens on its observation mission lists ahead of next month’s parliamentary election, the Russian diplomat revealed. She expressed "deep regret" over Armenia’s refusal to grant accreditation to a number of Russian monitors. Moscow is "not ready to accept this rationale and will have to take this into account" in its further work with Yerevan, Zakharova warned.

Ukraine talks

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the absence of trilateral talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict, he actually confirmed that the pause was not through the fault of Russia, Zakharova argued.

Russia is open to resolving the Ukraine conflict through political and diplomatic means, but "the military option remains on the table and nobody has closed it." "I emphasize that a political and diplomatic solution remains a priority," she added.

US troops in Europe

Withdrawing US troops from Europe would be a "rational, justified and long-pending step toward partially stabilizing" the situation in Western Europe, which NATO has made "extremely tense and unbalanced."

Russia has no reason to be satisfied with the US redeploying its troop contingents to Europe, including Poland, literally within striking distance from Russia’s western border, Zakharova stated.

Terror by Kiev and its Western allies

Vladimir Zelensky gives Ukrainian troops "additional terrorist tasks," while his "Western allies overtly call on the Kiev regime to press ahead."

The blood of the children killed in the Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk is on the West’s hands, Zakharova said as she called Westerners accomplices in the war crime.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson should bear in mind that support for Kiev’s terrorism may backfire on his country, she warned.

Response to the deadly attack on Starobelsk

The response from UNESCO’s Secretariat to Kiev’s terrorist attack on Starobelsk was "shocking:" "These are not just double standards or some politicized statements. <…> This is an actual crime."

All Russian diplomatic missions will work systemically to bring the truth about the terrorist attack on Starobelsk and the "inhumane essence" of Zelensky’s regime home to the global community.

Relations with European countries

Moscow will take account of the growing number of drone attacks on Russia, launched via NATO countries, in its planning, according to Zakharova.

Finland has not reached out to Russia regarding its desire to act as a mediator in dialogue between Brussels and Moscow: "There have been no official requests from Finland."

On Japan’s anti-Russian course

Moscow views the joint US-Japan drills that will involve the deployment of the Typhon missile system as a threat to its interests and regional security as a step that "will have a serious negative impact on stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and create a direct threat along our Far-Eastern borders," the diplomat said.

"The strategic risks arising from such provocative actions will be carefully assessed in order to develop appropriate compensatory military and technical measures that would be as strict and long-term as possible," she warned.

"The relationship between Russia and Japan has cratered over the unfriendly course being pursued by Japan," and Tokyo’s anti-Russian policy course has not changed, despite a recent visit by a business delegation, Zakharova concluded.