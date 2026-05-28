Russia fighting 56 countries in Ukraine — top security official

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. A total of 56 countries are de facto fighting against Russia in Ukraine by helping plan drone operations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the First International Security Forum held under the council's auspices.

"In total, 56 countries are in fact fighting against us," he said, commenting on joint long-range drone production by the Germany and Ukraine. "A long-range drone is nothing without a guidance system. Therefore, satellite technologies are involved."

"This means flight path programming, flight adjustment and many other things," he said. "So, it’s not just Germany. Many others have also played their part in all this."