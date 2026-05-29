US believes ceasefire with Iran remains in place — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes that the ceasefire between the US and Iran is currently holding, despite isolated incidents, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters.

"These ceasefires are always a little messy. Sometimes these things have little flare-ups," he noted, commenting on reports of intercepted Iranian missiles.

"The president [Donald Trump] has been very clear that if we’re fired upon, we’re going to fire back," Vance added. "But if you compare the conflict now to where it was five or six weeks ago, I think the president’s ceasefire is very much holding," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) reported that Tehran had struck a US airbase from which an attack on Iranian territory had been launched during the night. The statement said that following the attack on a facility near Bandar Abbas International Airport, Iran struck the US airbase. It was from this base that US forces attacked Iranian territory, the IRGC noted.