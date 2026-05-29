Putin calls deepening partnership with all EAEU members priority for Russia

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Moscow considers deepening partnership with all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) a priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to express my gratitude to [President of Kazakhstan] Kassym-Jomart K. [Tokayev], my Kazakh colleagues for the work carried out during the EAEU chairmanship, and for organizing our meeting today. I would like to emphasize that deepening allied ties with all EAEU states is an absolute priority for Russia. We intend to continue to do everything possible to promote integration processes throughout the Eurasian region," he said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.