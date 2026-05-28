Trump praises Iranians as 'very good negotiators'

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Iranians very good negotiators in an interview.

"They’re very good negotiators, they’re crafty," he said in an interview with Fox News, noting that the US "has all the cards" and that Washington has "defeated them (the Iranians - TASS) militarily."

The US leader added that if a potential "deal wasn't going to be good" for the US, the military could resume hostilities against Iran.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that US and Iranian negotiators had agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding.