Russian women ranked among most beautiful in world

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian women are considered among the most beautiful in the world, according to data from US-based demographics platform World Population Review, which released a corresponding ranking for 2025.

The survey embraces several rankings, with one of them being compiled on the basis of data from the Insider Monkey website while another is taken from Reddit. Thus, according to Reddit users, the most beautiful women live in Colombia, Poland, Greece, and Russia, with Colombia topping the list and Russia being ranked fourth.

According to Insider Monkey, the top three countries with the most beautiful women are South Korea, Brazil, and the United States. Russia was 17th in this ranking.

"While the weather in Russia may be brutal, cold, and unforgiving at times, beauty can melt many things, and the women of Russia seemingly never fail to display a warmth that easily overcomes the sometimes harsh climate," the World Population Review noted.