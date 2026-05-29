Explosion occurs during testing of American New Glenn heavy-lift rocket

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. Blue Origin’s New Glenn heavy-lift rocket exploded during a propulsion system test conducted in Florida, according to a NASA Spaceflight broadcast.

A video posted on the portal’s YouTube channel shows a bright flash. The incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. GMT on May 29).

Blue Origin confirmed on its X page that an "anomaly" occurred during the tests, noting that none of the company's employees were injured.

In January 2025, Blue Origin conducted the first launch of the New Glenn heavy-lift rocket, which has the potential to compete with rockets from Elon Musk's SpaceX.