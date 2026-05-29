MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. In their reports on the tragedy in Starobelsk, where 21 teenagers were killed on May 22 as a result of a Ukrainian attack, Italian media failed to mention that, according to a statement from the scene, the drones used may have contained components manufactured in Italy, journalist Andrea Lucidi told TASS.

"Of course, there's not a word [in the Italian media] about the fact that the drones that struck Starobelsk contained components manufactured in Italy," he emphasized.

Irish journalist Chay Bowes, who visited the scene of the attack, first suggested that Italian components were in the Ukrainian drones that struck the Starobelsk college. According to Lucidi, news of the Ukrainian terrorist attack on Starobelsk is spreading in Italy and causing outrage and shame among many Italians, despite some reporters' attempts to distort the information.

Lucidi noted that the RAI report, whose correspondent was in Starobelsk alongside foreign colleagues, showed no sympathy for the victims of the attack or their families. The word "doubt" was used repeatedly in the report, and about a minute after it began, the discussion turned to "Russian bombing of Kiev."

Early on May 22, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Starobelsk college's academic building and dormitory with drones. At the time, 86 children were present. As a result of the attack, 65 civilians were injured, 21 of whom died. Among the injured were 42 students and two college staff members. The injured students were between 15 and 22 years old.